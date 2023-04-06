Marilyn Gesina Jansen, nee Beer, age 80, of Germantown, lost her battle to breast cancer on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Breese surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born November 5, 1942 in Germantown, the daughter of the late George and Veronica, nee Schomaker, Beer. She married her husband, David Jansen on September 17, 1963 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2009.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor (Vince) Wessling; brothers, Ray (Marie) Beer and Clarence Beer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Theresia, nee Koerkenmeier, Jansen; step-mother-in-law, Catherine Jansen; and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Beer, Henrietta (Alphonse) Jansen, Dolores (Norbert) Ripperda, Alice (Ralph) Kohrs, and Eileen (Louis) Detmer; brothers-in-law, Bob (Theresa) Jansen, Ralph Jansen, Francis (Gloria) Jansen, Jim (Emma) Jansen, and Don Jansen.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Debra (Rich) Knebel of St. Rose, John (Heather) Jansen of Macungie, PA, and Becky (Brian) Kenow of Germantown; grandchildren, Adam (Julie) Knebel, Alex (Kelly) Knebel, Anna (friend, Gage Pickle) Knebel, Caroline Kenow, Sophia Kenow, Isabella Kenow, Samuel Jansen, Grace Jansen, Katherine Jansen, and Jackson Jansen; great-grandchildren, David and Phillip Knebel and Cassadee and Kenzie Knebel; brothers, Wally (Carolyn) Beer and George Beer; sisters-in-law, Florence Beer, Dolores Jansen, and Susan Jansen; brother-in-law, Victor (Ruth) Jansen; and many nieces and nephews that she was very close to.

Marilyn’s working career started after she graduated from 8th grade, she worked as a “hired girl” (mother’s helper) helping many families. She met Dave, the love of her life, while she worked for her cousin, Dolores. She worked in her young adulthood at Carlyle Shoe Factory and later in life went on to work at Southern Farms Egg Company, housekeeping, and babysitting her grandchildren. She proudly obtained her GED from Kaskaskia College as a wife and mother of three teenaged children.

Marilyn was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown, quilting club, and was a Public School Religion (PSR) teacher for their religion program.

Marilyn was a very social lady and enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed camping, playing in various card clubs, attending blue grass festivals, flowers, sewing, baking, crafting, water aerobics, playing bingo, traveling with her family, and was a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Most of all, her family was her greatest pride and she loved them immensely. She would lovingly do anything for her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends throughout her lifetime. She touched the hearts of many.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, St. Boniface Catholic Church, or HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital's Cancer Care Closet and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.