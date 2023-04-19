Mary Ellen “Mert” Linders, age 65, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.

She was born August 5, 1957 in Breese, a daughter of the late John H. and Helen, nee Jansen, Henken.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin Henken and John Henken; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John G. and Rose, nee McGirl, Linders.

Mert is survived by her husband John M. Linders of Germantown, whom she married May 6, 1977 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; daughters, Andrea (Aric Schroeder) Linders of Germantown and Monica Linders of Chicago; grandchildren, Tristan, Grayson, and Lana Schroeder; brothers, Ron (Helen) Henken and Dennis “Spunk” (Barb) Henken both of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon (George) Perko and Carol Midiri both of Springfield and Michael (Colleen Kennedy) Linders of Philadelphia, PA; and nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.

Mert was currently working as an administrative assistant at MEDS in O’Fallon. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and she enjoyed traveling to the beach, playing golf, assembling puzzles, but above all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Private interment will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Monday, April 24, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to an education fund for her grandchildren (checks made payable to Andrea Linders) and will be received at the church or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.