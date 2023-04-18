Michael Kent Hulvey, 80, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Highland, IL.

He was born August 27, 1942, in Table Grove, IL, to Ross and Stella (nee White) Hulvey. On June 17, 1966, he married the love of his life, Shirley Foreman at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS.

Michael was the youngest of 10 children; he cherished his family and will forever be a farm boy at heart.

He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. After serving his country Michael worked for Southwestern Bell as a lineman, later moving to management before his retirement.

In his retirement Michael became quite an avid golfer. For 17 years of his retirement, he would mow the fairways at the Oak Brook Golf Club and golf after. He tried to officially “retire” several times, but always ended up going back to maintaining the golf course every time. Michael was an outdoorsman and loved to spend time outside in nature. He was into competitive bass fishing, bird watching, and loved to tend to his flowers in the garden and maintain his lawn.

Michael loved his family and community and was lovingly dubbed the “Mr. Mom” of the neighborhood.

You could count on him to take all the kids to their sports practice, games, or pick them up from school when they were sick. He and Shirley enjoyed supporting the farmers in the community by frequenting the local farmers markets together. Michael was a loving and caring husband, father, and Paw Paw, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Stella Hulvey; brothers, Marshall Hulvey, Ross Hulvey, Jr., Robert Hulvey, Dean Hulvey; sisters, Lucille Hamilton, Julia Goodwin, Wilma Long, Helen Bubb.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Hulvey; children, Bethany (Brice) LeBlanc, Amy (Steve) Eversman, Matthew (Heather) Hulvey, grandchildren, Aidan LeBlanc, Michael LeBlanc, Celestine Atwood, Nathan Hulvey, Collin Hulvey; sister, Dorothy Weaver; a multitude of nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Memorial Visitation: Friday, April 21, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Chuck Kurfman

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.