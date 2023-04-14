Nancy Boeker, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away on April 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Nancy was born on May 13, 1945, to the late Kenneth and Ruby (Morris) Hoffman. She married Donald Boeker on September 17, 1966, at Carlyle Methodist Church, and he survives in Carlyle.

Nancy graduated from Carlyle High School in 1963 and attended Centralia Junior College. She later graduated from Larage Beauty School in Centralia in 1965. Nancy was a beautician for over 40 years, operating out of her home and the Carlyle Healthcare Center. She loved spending time with her family and she adored her “tea” time with her grandkids. Nancy also enjoyed tending to her flower garden and crocheting afghans for her family.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald Boeker of Carlyle; her children, Kenneth Boeker of Carlyle, Gina Selle and husband Corey of Centralia, and Kristen and husband Kenneth Firebaugh of Carlyle; her grandchildren, Batiesha Klostermann and husband Adam of Highland, Gregory Boeker of Highland, Anastasia Boeker of Breese, Jacob and Mallory Selle of Centralia, and Baker, Faith, and Carson Firebaugh of Carlyle; her great grandchildren, Thalia, Nico, and Greyson; her in-laws, Mary Boeker, Janice Nierman, Edna Jankowski, Nancy Netemeyer and husband Maurice, and Mike Jones; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws, Earl Boeker, Robert Nierman, Walter Jankowski, and Opal Jones.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle, with Rev. Jason McIntosh, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M., and on Monday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Boeker are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.