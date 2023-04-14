Neil L. Cowen, 91, of Indianapolis, formerly of Sorento, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his residence.

Neil was born February 5, 1932, in Highland, the son of Norredden and Elvia A. (Travis) Cowen.

He married Mary Lou Depew on June 6, 1953, at the Sorento Presbyterian Church. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2008.

Neil graduated from Sorento High School with the Class of 1950. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Greenville College, and went on to earn his Master’s of Accounting from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. Neil worked for P.R. Mallory as a CPA for many years, before becoming owner/operator of Landmark Realty in Indianapolis, where he was a CPA, builder, and real estate investor. He and Mary Lou retired to 7 Lakes in Fort Myers, where he was a past President of the community. Neil was also proud of serving as Jester in the Murat Shrine.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Norredden Gene Cowen.

Neil is survived by his son, Greg (Susie) Cowen of Nineveh, IN; daughters, Kathryn (Steve) Durbin and Karen (Brent) McNamara, both of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrew, Mary Kate, Jacob, Emily, Kyle, Myles, and Merrick; great grandchildren, Ayden and Rowan; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, with Rev. Ralph Ward officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Neil, or to offer condolences to his family.