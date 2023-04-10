Robert B. Carver, 75, of Panama, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

Bob was born December 25, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Romaden T. and Beulah E. (Lundy) Carver. He was a longtime resident of Panama, and an avid fisherman, camper, and rabbit hunter. Bob’s greatest joy in life was caring for his many dogs and cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy and Rick Carver; and sister, Janice Marie Carver.

Bob is survived by his brother, Mike Carver of Litchfield; sisters, Rosie Carver of Panama, and Lisa (husband, Tim) Baugh of Staunton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077, with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow at Panama Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: March of Dimes, 1275 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605, or to the family.

