Roger J. Henrichs, age 79, of St. Rose, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at his home.

He was born August 19, 1943 in Breese, a son of the late Frank and Anna, nee Kruep, Henrichs.

Roger is survived by his wife, Lorraine, nee Korte, Henrichs, of St. Rose, whom he married August 18, 1967 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers; children, Denise (Curt) Haselhorst of Damiansville, Rodney (Angie) Henrichs of St. Rose, Yvonne (friend, Mark Swinney) Shaw of Pocahontas, Gina (Scott) Kuhn of St. Rose, Sara (Chris) Durham of Indianapolis, IN, and Bryan (Emily) Henrichs of St. Rose; grandchildren, Alicia (Brad) Gerstner, Jared (Jenna) Rickhoff, Ashley (Ryan) Zurliene, Corynn and Carson Henrichs, Dylan, Austin, Kady, and Kara Shaw, Tyler and Amanda Kuhn, Landon and Addilyn Durham, and Grace, Ella, Anna, Greta, and Caroline Henrichs; greatgrandchildren, Hudson, Harris, and Holland Gerstner, Charlotte and Kendle Rickhoff, and Zane, Charlie, and Maren Zurliene; siblings, Gervase “Gerp” (Dolores) Henrichs of St. Rose, Patricia Fuehne of Albers, Ruth Ann Rensing of New Douglas, and Jim (Carol) Henrichs of Highland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph Von Bokel of Breese, Mary Lou Whatley of San Ramon, CA, Dennis Korte of Canyon Lake, CA, Don (Patricia) Korte of Godfrey, Vernon Korte of Highland, and Carleen (Carl) Rosen of St. Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Von Bokel; father-in-law and motherin-law, Alfred “Fritz” and Lucy “Lou”, nee Varel, Korte; and brothers-in-law, Art Fuehne, Art Rensing, and Tom Whatley.

Roger was a veteran of the United States Army and was a lifelong dairy farmer. His hobbies included playing euchre, bowling, butchering, volunteering at the American Legion and Knights of Columbus halls, but he especially loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality in St. Rose, St. Rose Development Club, Breese American Legion Post 252, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Clinton County Farm Bureau, local officer for Mid-American Dairymen, and past president of St. Rose Water District.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Steven Beatty and Fr. Edward Schaefer concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 269, Breese American Legion Post 252, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

