Sharon Kay Page, Age 76, of Coffeen, IL passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:02 p.m. at her residence. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral service will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Kevin Simburger will officiate. Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. Page was born August 18, 1946 in St Louis, Mo to Oscar Lee Holtzclaw and Mary Mae (Smith) Holtzclaw. She was a 1964 graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. and lived in the Coffeen area her entire adult life. She married Carl Donaldson and they later divorced. She married John Page on October 7, 1988 in Missouri. He survives in Coffeen, IL. Mrs. Page was employed at Quality Partitions in Litchfield, IL as a Secretary over employee benefits. After retirement from Quality Partitions she worked as an assistant in the Hillsboro School District cafeteria and at Dollar General. She attended Grace Fellowship Church in Fillmore, IL. She volunteered at Coffeen Library and Coffeen Food Pantry. She loved to watch and feed the birds, loved being with her grandchildren, family, and friends, and loved her dog, Tucker.

She is survived by her children Troy (wife, Vicki) Donaldson of Hillsboro, IL, Kim (husband, Jeff) Arkebauer of Witt, IL, Christine (husband, Paul) Ernst of Litchfield, IL; Step Children: Dwayne Page of Waverly, MO, Johnny Dale Page of Warrensburg, MO, and Rhonda Smith of Salisbury, MO., Grandchildren Britny Donaldson, Devan Arkebauer, Morgan Schmedeke, Brooke Ernst, and Carlee Ernst, and great-grandchildren Beckett, Beau, Brayden, Charleigh.

Along with her parents Mrs. Page was preceded in death by Step Daughter Tammy Ferguson, three brothers Dearrel Holtzclaw, Doyle Holtzclaw, and Jerry Holtzclaw, sister Betty Stahl.

Memorials are suggested to St Jude Children’s Hospital.