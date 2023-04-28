Sterling Lamont (Monty) Hogue was born on May 18, 1949, in St. Louis Missouri a son of Sterling and Stella (Christoff) Hogue. He married Wanda June Keplar on August 1, 1969. They later divorced.

Mr. Hogue was a border collie trainer in previous years. He was an avid trapshooter and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in a game of corn hole. He was involved in the food service industry for several years. From 1978 to 1988 the Hogue’s owned and operated Monty’s Restaurant in Sorento, Illinois. He was a route carrier for the US Postal service in DuPont, Illinois. He retired from the Postal Service in 2009.

Mr. Hogue is survived by his children, Greg (Cindy) Hogue of Sorento and Chad (Joni) Hogue of Sorento; six grandchildren Noah (Lauren) Gallion, Cable (Becca) Hogue, Tarren Hogue, Tanner (Fiancée Brianna Schneider) Hogue, Emily Hogue, and Quintin Hogue; two great-grandchildren Olivia Hogue and Lane Gallion, with one on the way in May.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Shirley Wood.

No services are planned.