Tyler James Verson, age 25 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Pocahontas, IL.

He was born on Friday, March 13, 1998, in Alton, IL, the son of Brian and Jill (nee Henschen) Verson.

Tyler grew up in Alhambra and graduated from Highland High School in 2016. He attended McKendree College for one year, then transferred to Southwestern Illinois College and obtained an Airframe Aviation Certificate. He worked for the Village of Alhambra while in high school; West Star Aviation, in Bethalto, IL, and the last two years at Boeing Company, St. Louis, as an Aviation Mechanic. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. Tyler was also a former member of the Alhambra Jaycees serving as president.

Tyler played ice hockey for the Highland High School, Twin Bridges, and McKendree College. He enjoyed collecting and playing guitars. Some may have heard him play with the band, Just Jams. He had just discovered the love of playing golf. Tyler also enjoyed going to car shows with his brother and father with their Buick Grand Nationals. And most of all, he loved his family and friends.

Survivors include:

Parents – James Brian & Jill Lynn (nee Henschen) Verson, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Cameron Paul Verson, Marine, IL

Paternal Grandmother – Carolyn “Kay” Hall, Greenville, IL

Maternal Grandparents – Lawrence N. and Judy L. (nee Kruse) Henschen, Alhambra, IL

Paternal Uncle – Paul Verson, Jr., Granite City, IL

Paternal Aunt – Mindy (Gia) Verson, Chicago, IL

Paternal Uncle – Benjamin (Elaine) Verson, Chicago, IL

Maternal Uncle – Brett (Jennifer) Henschen (Godfather), Hamel, IL

Godfather – Jason Connoyer, Quincy, IL.

Maternal Great-Grandmother- Eileen Kruse

Cousins: Jayden and Averi Henschen

Justin and Kyle Verson

Nicole Verson

and many other cherished friends and family.

He was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandfather – Paul Verson

Paternal Step-Grandmother- Doris Barton

Great Grandparents

and his cousin Corey Verson.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL, with John Mindrup, Assistant Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem UCC or Salem Cemetery.