William “Bill” H. Miller, age 75, of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born on November 13, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Norbert and Joan (Drewicz) Miller. He married Audrey Eversgerd in New Baden on October 10, 1996, and she survives in Trenton.

Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, James Miller and Tom Miller.

In addition to his wife of 26 years, Audrey, he is survived by a sister, Nancy Ann Miller-Hamilton.

Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Trenton and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He spent 23 years of his life in the Air Force earning the rank of Chief Master Sergeant before his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the New Baden American Legion Post 321 and previously served as manager of the post for 6 years. He was also the owner of Signs and Designs in Trenton for approximately 7 years. Bill enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and traveling with his wife.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Interment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until time of service on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials in memory of Bill are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be made to the Miller family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.