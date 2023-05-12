David Glen Bowen, 59, of O’Fallon, IL, born Friday, December 6, 1963, in Greenville, IL, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Mercy South in St. Louis, MO.

David worked as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist for Barnes Jewish Hospital for 30 + years. He was a member of Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in O’Fallon, IL. David loved hiking, biking, golfing, skiing, woodworking, spending time outdoors and was a long time Cardinal Fan.

He was preceded in death by his:

Father-in-law: D. Lyle Gesell

Surviving are his:

Loving wife: Francine “Fran”, nee Gesell, Bowen of O’Fallon,IL

Parents: Edwin Glen and Nancy Bowen of Greenville, IL

Brother: Edwin Robert Bowen of Vandalia, IL

Sisters:

Rebecca (Larry) Reynolds of Hillsboro, IL

Sarah (James) Handrock of Albuquerque, NM

Mother-in-law: Teresa Gesell formerly of Taylorville, IL residing in O’Fallon, IL

Brother-in-law: Daniel (Cathy) Gesell of St. John, IN

Several nieces and nephews

Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, O’Fallon, IL.

Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon, IL 62269.

Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Vern Lintvedt officiating. Private Interment at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL at later date.