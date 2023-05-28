Brenda K. Kleiboeker, age 67, of Aviston, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born March 15, 1956 in Breese, a daughter of the late Robert and Earline, nee Foster, Kruse. She married Steven Kleiboeker on September 23, 1978 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2020.

In addition to her parents and husband, Brenda was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Lucinda, nee Ward, Kleiboeker; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Moto Kuhn, Gary Crouse, Joan Kleiboeker, David Kleiboeker, and Phyllis Kleiboeker.

Brenda is survived by her children, Chrissy (Bobby) Deadmond of O’Fallon, Josh (Julie) Kleiboeker of Highland, Deanna (Eric) Takara of Liberty, IN, and Jacob Kleiboeker of Aviston; grandchildren, Seth Kleiboeker, Taylor Kleiboeker, Easton Anderson, Paige, Gavin, and Piper Kleiboeker, and Jordon and Makenzie Takara; siblings, Barb (Larry) McDonough of Colorado, Peggy (Dan) Eubanks of Carlyle, Ralph “Bud” (Sheila) Wheelan of Palm Bay, FL, Pat (Larry) Goodwin of Highland, Pam Kruse-Kuhn of Breese, and Robin Kruse of Beckemeyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb Crouse of Carlyle, Ron (Jane) Kleiboeker of Breese, Anthony (Sherry) Kleiboeker of Breese, Mary (Cevin) Dugan of Ashley, Micky (Beth) Kleiboeker of Waltonville, Gary (Sheryl) Kleiboeker of Iuka, Kenneth (Cindy) Kleiboeker of Florida, Virginia (Rick) Keith of Russellville, AR, and Glenn (Aspin) Kleiboeker of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brenda’s career as an in-home healthcare specialist touched the lives of countless individuals. Day after day, she selflessly provided care and support to those in need, ensuring their well-being and comfort. Her gentle touch, soothing words, and boundless empathy brought solace to many homes and hearts. Brenda’s tireless efforts left an indelible mark on the lives of the hundreds of residents she cared for, reminding us all of the profound impact one person can have on the lives of others.

Outside of her profession, Brenda was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston. She found great pleasure in the art of cooking and her culinary skills were matched only by her generosity, as she delighted in sharing her meals with her family. Additionally, Brenda treasured the precious moments spent with her grandchildren, cherishing each laugh, smile, and memory created in their company. Her selflessness and unconditional love were evident in her dedication to putting the needs of others before her own.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.