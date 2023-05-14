David L. Lauer II, age 55 of Troy, IL, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Friday, May 26, 1967, in Camp Pendleton, CA, the son of David and Tamara (nee DeForest) Lauer.

David was born at Camp Pendleton, CA where his father was stationed in the US Marine Corps. The family moved to several communities until settling in Troy, IL, where David grew up. He graduated from Triad High School in 1985. He attended Belleville Area College for two years and then enlisted in the US Marine Corps. His military service included tours of duty in Operation Dessert Sands. After his discharge, he attended the Police Academy at Belleville Area College. He worked as a police officer in Lebanon, Mascoutah & Centerville, IL. He retired several years ago. He operated Dave’s Archery, a store in Troy that sold archery supplies. Dave enjoyed making arrow heads, arrows, and bows. His hobbies included hunting, bass fishing and raising tropical fish. His greatest joy was talking and face time calling with his grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Father – David L. Lauer, San Antonio, FL

Mother – Tamara Dolores (nee DeForest) Lauer, San Antonio, FL

Former Wife – Jeanette Louse Fix

Daughter – Ashley N. (Ryan) Adams, Chesapeake, VA

Daughter – Amber L. (Josiah) Pottorff, Granite City, IL

Daughter – Abigail L. (Nick) Basile, Granite City, IL

Daughter – Cassandra J. Lauer, Brighton, IL

Daughter – Scarlett L. Lauer, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Bryson Basile

Grandchild – Colsyn Lieder

Grandchild – Dylan Lieder

Grandchild – Ethan Basile

Grandchild – Felix Basile

Grandchild – Caroline Adams

Nephew – Jacob Lauer, Wesley Chapel, FL

Sister – Wendi (Jody) Braswell, Fort Myers, FL

Sister – Brandi Lauer, Wesley Chapel, FL

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be Thursday, June 8,2023 at 10:00 AM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors.