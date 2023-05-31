Dianne Merritt, 80, of Greenville, IL, passed away May 26, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Dianne was born November 16, 1942, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Carl Albert and Adele Louise (Miles) Berndanner. She married William Duane Merritt, on January 18, 1964, in St. Louis, MO. They were married for 40 blessed years together.

She moved from Texas in 1943, and grew up on the south side of St. Louis, MO. After graduating, in 1961, from Notre Dame High School in St. Louis, Dianne worked for the American Can Company as a secretary. While working there, she often took orders for cans from Bill Merritt, who worked at Pet Milk in Greenville. He liked her voice so much that he asked her out on a blind date, she accepted, and history was made.

Dianne was a wonderful homemaker for her husband and children. She loved the Christmas season, was very creative and inventive, and made Christmas time super special for her family. She invented fireside picnics, the kids prize closet, the tradition of drinking “little Cokes” on New Year’s Day and watching the movie Holiday Inn. Her creativity shown in many areas including knitting and crewel embroidering.

While raising her three children, she became an aerobics instructor in Greenville, above the old Bond theater, as well as at the Bond County fairgrounds. After getting her son, Tom, a job at WGEL radio station, she got herself a job as a DJ. For several years Bond County listened to ‘Lady Di’ spin the tunes mid-day. She worked in sales as well and enjoyed traveling. In her later years, she enjoyed word searches and adult coloring books, and making friends wherever she was. She loved animals, especially cats, and took care of many throughout her life.

She was full of love.

She is survived by her children, Meg (Kevin) Sybert of Greenville, IL, Thomas (Eileen Rivera) Merritt of Sherman Oaks, CA, Timothy (Dave Rezachek) Merritt of Lena, Wisconsin, grandson, Benjamin (Kate) Sybert of Gundaroo, NSW, Australia, and great grandchild, Josie Sybert, at home.

Visitation: 9:30 am – 11:00 am., Friday, June 2, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S. Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, following the visitation, officiated by Father Jeffrey Stone.

Burial: Noffsinger Cemetery, following the funeral mass.

Memorial contributions: Bond County Hospice, 1520 S. 4 th St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family asks that donations to Bond County Hospice be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Dianne.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

