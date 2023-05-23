Edna M. Golder, age 92 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center in Carlyle on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Edna was born in Wheatfield Township, Clinton County, Illinois on February 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Ed and Helen (Foresman) Meyer. She married Paul Golder on May 30, 1950, and he preceded her in death on May 28, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Helen Meyer; a daughter, Kathy Simmonds and her husband Richard; a sister, Dorothy Sohn and husband George; and a brother, Charles Meyer and wife Dorothy.

Mrs. Golder is survived by a son, Jim Golder, Sr. and wife Chris of Keyesport; a daughter, Paula Zobrist and husband Lynn of Greenville; her grandchildren, Jim Golder, Jr. and wife Christy, Stacy Mickelson and husband Wade, Bill Simmonds, Jodie Brown and husband Bob, and Tom Simmonds and wife Heather.

Edna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who touched the hearts of everyone around her. She worked on her family farm and was always eager to help with whatever chore or job that needed to be done. Edna was a passionate gardener who loved tending to her flowers and gardens. Beyond her farm and garden, Edna was an avid traveler who loved exploring new places. In her later years, she worked at the Clinton County Courthouse. Edna was a devout Christian who attended services at the Hopewell Church and at the Keyesport Methodist Church.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Tim Pate, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Golder are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to the ALS Association, in memory of Edna’s daughter Kathy who passed away from ALS. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

