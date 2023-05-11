Elvern “Bud” Siebert, age 83 of Keyesport, passed away at his home at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Funeral 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, Crown Point Church, 966 N. Carlyle Road, Vandalia, Illinois 62471. Pastor Pete LeDuc will officiate the funeral. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Jerry Bennet will have a prayer to start the visitation. Memorials may be made to the Live Like Lincoln Foundation.

