Florence A. Thole, 88, of Aviston, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was born June 12, 1934 in Aviston, daughter of Raymond and Veronica (Middeke) Ketterer. She married Robert H. Thole on August 28, in Aviston and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2006.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Thole and husband Michael Alley of State College, PA; a son, Gary Thole and wife Shelley of Aviston; four grandchildren, Kyra Thole and husband Ed, Audrey, and Anisah Thole, and Renee Thole; sisterin-law, Mary Strieker of Aviston, and Bernadette & Jim Jansen of Trenton.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Thole; a sister, Sylvia & Nelson Haas; and brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw, Alfred & Mary Ann Thole, Florence & Ferdinand Tebbe, Ernest & Ruth Potthast, and Anthony Strieker.

Mrs. Thole was a homemaker and loved being on the farm. She was a member of St. Francis Parish and Altar Sodality, and the American Legion Post 1239 Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, bingo, and playing cards.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. The American Legion Auxiliary will visit at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Parish, Mater Dei High School, or the American Legion Post 1239 and will be received at the funeral home.

