George Eldon Kunkle, 83, of Beckemeyer, died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on Wednesday, May 3, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born June 27, 1939, in Murphysboro, to Alice and George Kunkle. He later married Jessie Kay Davis on July 20, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Eldridge MO, and she survives.

George was preceded in death by his parents; half-sisters, Wanda Lee Kunkle, Beatrice Marshall, Rosie Wiebler, and Janey Lou Davis.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son, Chuck (Melissa) Kunkle and daughter, Joann (Scott) Hilbert, both of Carlyle; grandchildren, Tonya (Chad) Foster of Carlyle, Kyle (Kelly) Kunkle of Shiloh, Cory (Nikki) Kunkle of Breese; Chad Hilbert of Morton, and Jenae Hilbert of Beckemeyer; and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Cameron Foster, and Jayce, Barrett, and Kinsley Kunkle.

George worked as an auto mechanic in Lebanon, MO; a logger at Forth’s Lumber in Beckemeyer for many years; and a union highway construction laborer in St. Louis.

He particularly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and also spending time in the outdoors, deer and squirrel hunting as well as fishing and tinkering with small engines. Additionally, he liked taking Kate on motorcycle rides on his Harley. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who asked and just never knew a stranger.

A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Steve Barrett, officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9, at Zieren Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Kunkle are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. ZierenFuneralHome.com.