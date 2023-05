Iris M. Merritt, age 86 of Smithboro, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Russell Sidwell will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 Noon until service time. In lieu of flowers and plants, please make donations to the Bond County Humane Society.