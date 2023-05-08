John Michael Roberg, age 58, of Beckemeyer passed away at his home on Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born in Marion County, Illinois on August 20, 1964, the son of James and Roberta (Falbe) Roberg.

He is survived by his companion, Charlene Borgmann of Beckemeyer; his sons: Travis Roberg, Christian Roberg, and Christopher Borgmann all of Carlyle; grandchildren: Wyatt Roberg, Layne Roberg, Addison Borgmann, and Ariana Bertz; father, James Roberg; aunts and uncles: Jim Falbe, Dick Falbe, Bob Falbe, Pat Krieger, and Joanie Potts; step-brothers: David Roberg and Anthony Roberg.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Roberg and brother, in infancy, Kent Roberg.

John was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. He also enjoyed music, going to concerts, and always listening to KSHE95. He attended many high school basketball games along with his cousin Craig and liked to watch stock car racing.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Pastor Josh Wolford officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle

Memorials made in memory of John are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or charity of donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

