Judith “Judy” Schoeny, 80, of Greenville, IL, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Judy was born May 1, 1942, to Harold “Todd” and Ruth (Nee Weshinskey) Gillespie in Highland, IL. On April 19, 1984, she married Pat Schoeny in Vandalia, IL.

She attended Pocahontas United Methodist Church. Judy was born in Highland and was raised in Pocahontas. After high school, she moved to Greenville, IL, where she lived her adult life. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Todd and Ruth Gillespie.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Pat Schoeny, Greenville, IL; daughter, Juli (Mike) Odorizzi, Highland, IL; grandson, Jake (Carissa) Odorizzi; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Maddex; sister, Nikki Anthony, Pocahontas, IL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Bond County Humane Society or Robinson Cemetery.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL