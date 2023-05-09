Leola A. “Olie” Holzinger, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, September 2, 1933, in Trenton, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Ida (nee Vollet) Quitmeyer.

On Monday, June 15, 1957, she married Ewald Edmund Holzinger at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Trenton, IL, who passed away on Monday, November 7, 2016.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Paul Funeral Choir, St. Anne Altar Society; and V.F.W. Post #5694 Auxiliary.

Leola was born and raised in Trenton, IL. She attended Aviston High School and worked at Trenton Drug Store and the Bowling Alley. After graduation she worked for Cope Motor (Chevrolet and Cadillac Dealer) until she began raising her family. Later worked for Montgomery Ward and many years at Dairy Queen in Highland, IL. She and Ewald were blessed with nearly 60 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling, watching their children and grandchildren playing sports, card parties and being with family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading, embroidering, playing Bingo, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Patricia A. (Fiancé Ray Malter) Burns, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Katherine M. (Barry) Harris, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Mary Kay (Dean) Frey, Springfield, MO

Grandchild – Jason M. (Sara) Burns, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Megan A. (John) Clarkin, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Stephanie M. (Calvin) Potthast, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tyler D. (Fiancée Emily Stoltz) Frey, Springfield, MO

Grandchild – Garrett M. Frey, Springfield, MO

Great Grandchild – Camryn L. Burns, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Macy A. Clarkin, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Blaine W. Potthast, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Brenlee M. Potthast, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Wyatt J. Clarkin, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary Ann Quitmeyer, Chepachet, RI

Brother-In-Law – James L. (Dennise) Holzinger, Sun City Center, FL

Sister-In-Law – Jo Ann (Donald) Drawdy, Martinez, GA

Many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph H. Quitmeyer – Died 7/28/1964

Mother – Ida M. (nee Vollet) Quitmeyer – Died 1/13/1965

Husband – Ewald E. Holzinger – Died 11/07/2016

Son – Marc Eric Holzinger – Died 1/4/1963 5 months

Sister – Alice Jean Kuhl – Died 4/26/1992

Sister – Rita Welker Haas – Died 9/22/2002

Sister – Sr. M. Stella P.H.J.C. – Died 3/04/2006

Brother – Joseph E. Quitmeyer – Died 2/22/2009

Sister – Edith Shoemaker – Died 2/21/2015

Sister – Dorothy J. Boeckman – Died 6/03/2020

Brother-In-Law – LeRoy Haas – Died 7/22/2009

Brother-In-Law – Carl Welker – Died 5/15/1967

Brother-In-Law – Charles Shoemaker – 5/21/1985

Brother-In-Law – Robert L. Kuhl – Died 4/20/1996

Brother-In-Law – Roger C. Boeckman – Died 8/2/2020

Sister-In-Law – Lenora “Toots” Holzinger – Died 1/17/2007

Sister-In-Law – Rosemary L. Holzinger – Died 10/31/2017

Brother-In-Law – Joseph E. Holzinger – Died 12/24/2017

Brother-In-Law – Jack Sanders – Died 9/11/1974

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Society or V.F.W. Post #5694 Auxiliary.