Louis J. “Peep” Holthaus, Jr., age 79, of Beckemeyer, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by his family.

He was born December 13, 1943 in Breese, a son of the late Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, and Louis Holthaus, Sr. He married Linda Holthaus, nee Huelsmann, on September 5, 1992 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Marydale and she survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his children, Bryan Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Christopher Holthaus of Beckemeyer, and Dani (Rodney) Huels of Carlyle; grandchildren, Rhiley Holthaus, Louis Baker, Vincent Huels, Catherine Huels, and Devin Szczeblewski; siblings, Julius (Kathy “Toots”) Holthaus of Bartelso, Emler Holthaus of Beckemeyer, and Virgil (Peggy) Holthaus of Beckemeyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gertrude Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Edna Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Gene Brueggemann of Highland, Janet (friend, Paul Rolfingsmeier) Huelsmann of Breese, Ron (Margie) Huelsmann of Trenton, Ed (Nancy) Huelsmann of Breese, Norma Knebel of Carterville, Steve Huelsmann of Breese, Gerald (Nancy) Huelsmann of Breese, and Laurie

(Matt) Brandmeyer of Bartelso; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert Holthaus in infancy, Florence (Clarence) Hammer, Victor Holthaus, Lucille Holthaus, Edward Holthaus, Richard Holthaus, Paul “Punt” Holthaus, Kathryn “Dolly” Holthaus, Andrew Holthaus, and Elizabeth “Bettyann” Brueggemann; father-in-law and mothers-in-law, Norbert and Bernadine, nee Richter, Huelsmann; and nephews, Robert “Bobby” Holthaus and Kyle Holthaus.

Louis was a veteran of the United States National Guard. He retired from Haier Pluming in Okawville working as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Local 520. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and Beckemeyer American Legion Post 1227. He enjoyed hunting, farming, spending time outdoors, and was very adventurous.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Monday, May 8, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

The Beckemeyer American Legion Post 1227 will visit at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Community Link and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.