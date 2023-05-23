Marilyn Fern Smith, age 85, of Greenville, IL passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday April 14, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Marilyn was born on Oct 23, 1937. She was the youngest daughter of Fern and Ethel (Jennings) Childers who preceded her in death.

She grew up in Bethalto, IL until her teen years when the family bought a farm in rural Greenville near Donnellson. She later attended nursing school earning her pin as an LPN.

Marilyn married James “Jim” Ridings and they had two sons. James Ridings and Richard (Barb) Ridings, both of Greenville, IL. Marilyn and Jim later divorced, and Jim passed away on May 21, 2022.

She then married David Langel and together they had a son Brent (Kim Cruse) Langel of Donnellson, IL. She gained two daughters from their marriage. Debra (Joe) Runge of Cape Girardeau, Mo and Tina Patterson of Stanton, MO. Marilyn and David later divorced, and David passed away on July 13, 1995.

She later married Harry Smith on May 11, 1991, in Las Vegas, NV. from which she gained 3 more children. Kathi (Dan) Barnett of Pottsboro, TX, Pam (Tim) Neary of McKinney, TX, and Andy (Dorie Fornero) Smith of Mercer, WI.

Marilyn was blessed with many beautiful grandchildren, Travis, Rachel, Megan, Lucas, Adam, Richie, Kayla, Amanda, Emily, Jimmy, Zach, Mindy, Dustin, Drew, and Zachary, along with 20 great grandchildren.

Marilyn loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She took great pride in rooting for them in life and during their sporting events, sometimes a little too loudly. Her ability to cook and bake was enjoyed by many, especially her amazing potato salad.

Marilyn was also preceded in death by her Husband Harry Smith, son Richard Ridings, son in law Gary Patterson, sisters Janet Williams & brother-in-law Jack and Norma Jean Tappy & brother-in-law George.

A graveside service for Marilyn and Harry Smith will be at 11am., on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, in Greenville, IL.

A celebration of Life, hosted by the family, will follow at the First Christian Church Family Life Center, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, IL 62246, at 12:30 pm.

Memorials may be given to the Bond County Senior Center, 1001 E. Harris Ave., Greenville, IL 62246 and/or the Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or to offer condolences to the family.