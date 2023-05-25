Maverick J. Smith

Maverick Joseph Smith, age 2 years and months, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, following an accident near his home.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Tyson Graber will be officiating. Memorials are asked to be made online www.donnellwiegand.com to the family under the crowdfunding memorial tab.

Maverick is the son of Catherine Norma Lee Smith and Cody Eugene Smith. He was born in Breese, Illinois. Maverick loved Cars, the movie, as well as anything with wheels. He loved his tablet, the movie Turbo, food, and being active. He enjoyed playing with his parents, grandparents, and watching his little baby brother Shirey.

He is survived by his parents, brother Shirey age 3 months old, paternal grandparents Lana and Kenny Van Huss, maternal grandparents Ellen and Kaylee Smith, great-grandmothers Clara Shelly and Norma Smith.

The family asks in lieu of flowers and gifts, to make a memorial or mail a memorial to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246.