Merle Green, 94, of Pocahontas, IL, formerly of Coffeen, IL, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Dee Armes of First Christian Church in Greenville, IL, will officiate. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. Green was born August 18, 1928, in Mulberry Grove, IL, to the late Joseph “Jode” and Cordia (Prater) Hampton. She married Elbert C. “Shorty” Green and he preceded on January 23, 1991.Mrs. Green had worked as a seamstress at Princess Peggy’s in Vandalia, IL and DeMoulin Bros & Co. in Greenville, IL. She had lived in Coffeen, IL and Pocahontas, IL during her lifetime.

Mrs. Green is survived by a daughter, Sandra (husband, Jack) Stewart of Greenville, IL; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda J. Richardson of Witt, IL and Melba Howerton of El Cajon, CA and Caregiver, Sheryl Merritt, who holds a special place in Merle’s heart for all of her help and support. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Green was preceded by one son, Elbert Bradley Green, two brothers and six sisters.

Memorials are suggested to Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire, Rescue & EMS.