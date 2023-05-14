Nancy A. Koch, age 59 of Carmi, IL, formerly of Highland, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital in Henderson, KY.

She was born on Thursday, November 28, 1963, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Belmont and Donna (nee Winet) Koch.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Nancy grew up in Highland, IL, the adopted daughter of Belmont and Donna Koch. She graduated from Highland High School in 1982. After high school, she became a participant of a work-residence program of the State of Illinois. This was a program for challenged individuals. She had lived in Granite City and other Metro-East facilities. For the past five years, she had lived in Carmi, IL. When she became extremely ill, she was helicoptered to a hospital in Henderson, KY. Nancy was always friendly and happy. She always participated in the games and activities at Carmi Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include:

Father – Belmont H. Koch, Highland, IL

Mother – Donna (nee Winet) Koch, Highland, IL

Aunt – Carol A. (Kenneth) (nee Winet) Ziegler, Troy, IL

Niece – Amber Glynn, Highland, IL

Nephew – Randy (Staci) Koch, Highland, IL

Nephew – Brett Koch, Fort Myers, FL

Sister-In-Law – Barbara A. Glynn

Cousin – Lee Ann Painter POA, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Brother – Randy D. Koch – Died 4/11/1989

Maternal Grandfather – Felton O. Winet – Died 2/07/1995

Maternal Grandmother – Lucille F. (nee Zobrist) Winet – Died 2/03/1995

Paternal Grandfather – Belmont L. Koch – Died 2/09/1985

Paternal Grandmother – Irma S. (nee Hagnauer) Koch – Died 1/29/1993

Aunt – Joan D. (nee Winet) Henschen – Died 9/27/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or Masonic Lodge #583.