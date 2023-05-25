Philip G. Warnecke, age 72 of Carlyle, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Phil was born in Breese, Illinois on August 18, 1950, a son of Cornelius “Bud” and Ruth Warnecke. He married Gayle Sautman on June 19, 1976. Phil was a long-time resident of Carlyle, Illinois where Gayle survives.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald Warnecke.

In addition to his loving wife Gayle, Phil is survived by his sisters Julie (Lou) Groth of Hackettstown, NJ; Lisa (Jim) Schlarman of Carlyle, IL; Anita (Marty) Seger of Carlyle, IL; and Nancy (Jeff) Wolters of Trenton, IL; and brother Mark Warnecke (Marybeth) of Carbondale, IL. Phil is also survived by his son Nick (Shannon) Warnecke, and grandchildren Corinne and Cameron Warnecke of Albers, IL and his son Adam (Carrie) Warnecke and grandchildren Noah, Oscar, and Finnegan Warnecke of Pocahontas, IL.

Phil was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Phil was the owner of Warnecke Cabinet Refinishing and Refacing in Carlyle, IL. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Phil enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He particularly enjoyed sailing with Gayle, his family, and friends on Carlyle Lake. Phil was also a talented artist, guitar player, and musician, performing regionally and locally for nearly 50 years. He was a member of several popular local bands including Arem Bay, Hot Flash, Backdown 50, The Repeat Offenders and Phil and Gayle. His affection for music and the outdoors is passed on to his children and grandchildren who are forever grateful for his love.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Warnecke are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or to St. Mary’s Church. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

