Rick C. Haldi, of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL, with his family by his side.

Rick was born February 2, 1947, to Charles H. and Mary (Nee Tschannen) Haldi, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. On October 23, 1993 he married Gail Dobbins in Memphis, TN.

He loved to volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Help with NiCE. He enjoyed working out regularly at Korte Rec. Center and meeting the guys for a men’s luncheon every month at Michael’s Restaurant. He was an avid reader and loved to write poetry. Rick was a gentle soul that really loved people and he was a true Gentleman.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Haldi.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Haldi, Highland, IL; step-brothers, Nic (Mary) Korte, Grand Junction, CO, Brad (Jeannie) Korte, Highland, IL; step-sister, Jeannie (Scott) Korte, Highland, IL; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels.

There will be a Celebration of Life get-together scheduled in the near future.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.