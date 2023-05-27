Ruth Marie Smith, 87, of Vandalia, IL, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Vandalia Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg. Visitation will be held from 9:00- 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion, Northside Christian Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfielfh.com.

Ruth Marie Blankenship was born on August 21, 1935 in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Roy and Iona Marie (Harrison) Blankenship. She married Donald Eugene Smith on December 23, 1953; together they celebrated 69 years of marriage before his passing on January 20, 2023.

Throughout the years, Ruth was employed by various businesses in the Greenville area. She worked as a secretary for McDonald’s Insurance for 28 years, was employed by Gaffner’s Jewelry, and served as a clerk at Office Environments for 10 years. Ruth enjoyed playing cards with her friends, loved her dog, Missy, and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her son, Stephen Smith and wife Joyce of Mulberry Grove; daughter, Donna and husband Glenn Dothager of Vandalia; grandchildren, Scott Smith and wife Kristi of Mulberry Grove, Ashley and husband Tyler Willingham of Highland, Jeremy Dothager and wife Alexandra of St. Joseph, and Megan and husband Dalton Mills of Greenville; great-grandsons, Cullen Willingham, Corbin Willingham, and Tucker Mills; two great-granddaughters Ruthie Willingham and Violet Smith.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Harrison and James “Roger” Blankenship.