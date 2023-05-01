Stanley L. Adams, age 58 of Keyesport, passed away at Aviston Countryside Manor on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Mr. Adams was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on September 3, 1964, a son of Earl H. and Nancy L. (Stevens) Adams. Stan was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a “jack of all trades” who was often working on an engine or scrapping metal. Stan was a free spirit who loved going fast, whether on a 4-wheeler or motorcycle.

Mr. Adams is survived by his mother – Nancy Adams; his children – Summer Dawn Adams, Elizabeth Adams, Stormy Adams, Misty Adams, Stanley Adams, Jr. and Stan Adams; his grandchildren – Bo Jourdan, Sage Jones, Cash Adams, Nova Mosby, and Roman Burkhardt; and his siblings – Helma Jean Shepard, Earl Frederick Adams and wife Judy, Twila Diane Redmon and husband Lonnie, Robert Eli Adams and wife Lauria, Jason Lee Adams, Danny Monroe Adams, Nancy Earlene Matthews and husband Jerry, and Teddy Michael Adams.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl H. Adams; two daughters – Amber Adams and Bobbie Jo Adams; two brothers – Paul Irvin Adams and John Andrew Adams; and a sister – Elizabeth Doreen Cates.

A memorial service for Mr. Adams will be held at a later date. Cards and condolences may be sent to Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231, or at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.