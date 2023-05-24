Steven M.Delamater age 51 of St. Louis, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2023 at his home in St.Louis, Mo.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday May 26, 2023 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Evans and Pastor Gregory Groves officiating. For those who desire, memorials in Steven’s memory may be made to Core Community or the Bond County Humane Society at the Church or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Steven Michael Delamater, the son of Sheryl Dawn Field Delamater and Rev. Arnold G. Delamater was born on May 8, 1972 in Greenville, Michigan. Steven was raised in Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois where his father pastored Free Methodist Churches in his youth. Steven attended the public schools and graduated from Red Hill High School in Bridgeport, Illinois with the class of 1990. Steven went to Vincennes University where he studied Printing. He worked for Raggo Printing in Lawrenceville, Kingery Printing then Patton Printing, both in Effingham. He then worked for Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Belleville for several years. Steven had been working for Stoltze Printing in Bridgeton, Mo for several years until his death. Steven was a hard worker. His fellow coworkers described him as funny, nice, friendly, and quiet.

Steven was an avid Cardinal fan. His favorite players were Yadi, Wainwright, and Pujols. He also enjoyed Blues Hockey and Battlehawks football. Steven dreamed of living near Busch Stadium and fulfilled that dream a couple years ago

Steven enjoyed biking, he had several bikes and recently gave one to a disabled veteran who needed transportation.

Steven is survived by his parents Rev. Arnold and Sheryl Delamater of Greenville, his sister Dawn, wife of Dr. Matthew McCullough of Greenville, niece Natalie McCullough, two nephews Grant McCullough, Peyton McCullough, aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins.

In honor of Steve’s love of the St. Louis Cardinals, those attending the service are welcome to wear Cardinals gear or casual attire.

For those who desire online condolences in Steven’s memory may be made at www.donnellwiegand.com.