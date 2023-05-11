Vincent E. Leopold, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Addington Place of Shiloh in Shiloh, IL.
He was born on Friday, December 18, 1931, in Ross, KY, the son of John and Elizabeth (nee Enzweiler) Leopold.
On Saturday, February 2, 1957, he married Joan A. Voegele at Highland, IL, who passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, VFW Post 5694-Highland; Lee Iten Post 439-American Legion-Highland.
Vincent was born and raised in Ross, Kentucky. He served with the US Navy, active duty during the Korean Conflict, from 1950 to 1954. He was stationed in Alaska and later aboard the USS Whetstone. Vince and Joan met in Chicago, IL, they lived their for a short time and later moved to Highland. He worked a short time at Basler Electric and later worked for and retired from Highland Machine. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, to Europe, the East Coast, Florida and the Southwest. He enjoyed carpentry, helping at the St. Paul Kirchenfest in the beer stand and many years ago played fast pitch softball.
Survivors include:
Son – Michael V. (Keisha) Leopold, Edmond, OK
Son – Mark Patrick (Yulia) Leopold, Shiloh, IL
Daughter – Marla N. (Jim) Glatczak, O Fallon, MO
Grandson – Austin L. (Brittany) Leopold
Grandson – Joshua P. Ryan
Granddaughter – Tanya C. Leopold
Granddaughter – Deena B. Leopold
Great Grandchild – Asher Leopold
Brother-In-Law – Michael P. (Anna) Voegele, Highland, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – John Leopold
Mother – Elizabeth (nee Enzweiler) Leopold
Wife – Joan Anne (nee Voegele) Leopold – Died 12/20/2020
Grandchild – Jacob Michael Ryan – Died 1/21/2017
Brother – Ervine Leopold
Brother – John Leopold
Brother – Arthur Leopold
Brother – Norbert Leopold
Brother – Edwin Leopold
Brother – Ambrose Leopold
Brother – Elmer Leopold
Sister – Dorothy Tigani
Sister-In-Law – Judith M. Gruner – Died 7/1/2020
Brother-In-Law – Clifford W. Gruner – Died 2/20/2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.