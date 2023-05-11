Vincent E. Leopold, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Addington Place of Shiloh in Shiloh, IL.

He was born on Friday, December 18, 1931, in Ross, KY, the son of John and Elizabeth (nee Enzweiler) Leopold.

On Saturday, February 2, 1957, he married Joan A. Voegele at Highland, IL, who passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, VFW Post 5694-Highland; Lee Iten Post 439-American Legion-Highland.

Vincent was born and raised in Ross, Kentucky. He served with the US Navy, active duty during the Korean Conflict, from 1950 to 1954. He was stationed in Alaska and later aboard the USS Whetstone. Vince and Joan met in Chicago, IL, they lived their for a short time and later moved to Highland. He worked a short time at Basler Electric and later worked for and retired from Highland Machine. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, to Europe, the East Coast, Florida and the Southwest. He enjoyed carpentry, helping at the St. Paul Kirchenfest in the beer stand and many years ago played fast pitch softball.

Survivors include:

Son – Michael V. (Keisha) Leopold, Edmond, OK

Son – Mark Patrick (Yulia) Leopold, Shiloh, IL

Daughter – Marla N. (Jim) Glatczak, O Fallon, MO

Grandson – Austin L. (Brittany) Leopold

Grandson – Joshua P. Ryan

Granddaughter – Tanya C. Leopold

Granddaughter – Deena B. Leopold

Great Grandchild – Asher Leopold

Brother-In-Law – Michael P. (Anna) Voegele, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – John Leopold

Mother – Elizabeth (nee Enzweiler) Leopold

Wife – Joan Anne (nee Voegele) Leopold – Died 12/20/2020

Grandchild – Jacob Michael Ryan – Died 1/21/2017

Brother – Ervine Leopold

Brother – John Leopold

Brother – Arthur Leopold

Brother – Norbert Leopold

Brother – Edwin Leopold

Brother – Ambrose Leopold

Brother – Elmer Leopold

Sister – Dorothy Tigani

Sister-In-Law – Judith M. Gruner – Died 7/1/2020

Brother-In-Law – Clifford W. Gruner – Died 2/20/2023.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.