Warren J. Ilges II, age 68, of Carlyle passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Breese, IL on June 3, 1954, the son of Warren (Johnny) Ilges and Olive E. (Munro) Ilges. He married Kathy Setzekorn in Carlyle on February 4, 2006, and she survives in Carlyle.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and step-father, Eugene Kohrs; sisters: Diane Ilges and Debbie Ilges; and his grandparents: Bernard and Bernadine Ilges of Breese, Illinois and John and Margaret Munro of Inverness, Scotland.

In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by his children: Lisa Wilkerson and husband Kenny of Woodlawn, Teresa Simonton of Trenton, Dustin Ilges of Huey and Kara Borowiak and husband Eric of Aviston; his grandchildren: Dalton Wilkerson and wife Katelyn, McKenzie Wilkerson, Wyatt Simonton, and Waylon Simonton, Shaelyn Borowiack and Evan Borowiack; great grandson Colter; sisters: Victoria (Kohrs) Phegley of Phoenix, AZ and Christine (Kohrs) Dzik of Jacksonville, FL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Warren was a proud member of Scott Masonic Lodge 79 A.F. & A.M. in Carlyle. He was community oriented, he volunteered for the Clinton County ESDA, taught hunter safety courses for over 20 years, and very proud of his work with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service.

Warren was an avid hunter and HAM Radio enthusiast. He had a private pilot license and enjoyed flying and was a passionate World War II historian. Most of all, he was proud family man and cherished all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with a celebration of life and Masonic service held starting at 8:00 PM.

Memorials in memory of Warren are suggested to Scott Lodge 79 A.F. & A.M. and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

