William M. “Bill” Haberer, Jr., age 94 of Millersburg, IL, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.
He was born on Saturday, July 7, 1928, in Millersburg, IL, the son of William and Sylvia (nee Jakel) Haberer.
On Saturday, January 28, 1950, he married Betty M. Haberer nee Starnes at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-by Fr Kunsch, who passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas and Eucharistic Minister; Helvetia Sharpshooters Society and former member of the United Paper Workers Local #1215.
Bill was born at home in Millersburg, and grew up there. He attended Millersburg grade school and graduated in 1946 at Pocahontas High School. He entered the U.S. Navy at Great Lake and Norfolk, West Virginia in 1946 to 1948. Then in 1948 he started working at Highland Box Company, retired in 1993. He and his wife traveled to all 50 states with children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and dancing ballroom polka.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Deborah L. Williams (Twin to Denise), Glen Carbon, IL
Daughter – Denise L. (Michael) Taylor (Twin to Deborah), Wasilla, AK
Grandchild – Jennifer Dragusica, Galena, IL
Grandchild – David Goodall, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Shawn (Sherry) Taylor, Mansfield, TX
Grandchild – Benjamin (Significant Other – Stephanie Thomas) Goodall, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Danny Haberer
Grandchild – Shani (Dan) Vannoy, Wasilla, AK
Grandchild – Jessie Hankins, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Josie (Jeremy) Beard, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Jeff Goodall, Greenville, IL
Grandchild – Katie (Jerry) Kious, Springfield, IL
Great Grandchild – Bailey
Great Grandchild – Taylor
Great Grandchild – Austin
Great Grandchild – Blaine (Significant Other Kaylee Barth) Haberer
Great Grandchild – Jayden
Great Grandchild – Leighton
Great Grandchild – Owen
Great Grandchild – Kiera
Great Grandchild – Brooklyn
Great Grandchild – Dylan
Great Grandchild – Trentyn
Great Grandchild – Ashley
Great Grandchild – Izzy
Great Grandchild – Audrey
Great Grandchild – Tessa
Great Grandchild – James
Great Grandchild – Alayna
Great Grandchild – Ledger
Great Grandchild – Lyeden
Great Grandchild – Isla Rae Haberer
Sister – Betty (nee Haberer) Kombrink, Millersburg, IL
Sister-In-Law – Judy (Mac) Fitzgerald, Chattanooga, TN
Brother-In-Law – Delmar D. Starnes, Pocahontas, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – William C. Haberer – Died 3/02/1948
Mother – Sylvia E. (nee Jakel) Haberer-Kleber – Died 1986
Wife – Betty M. (nee Starnes) Haberer – Died 9/17/2020
Father-In-Law – Charles Starnes – Died 4/08/1974
Mother-In-Law – Mae E. (nee Mollett) Starnes – Died 6/13/1999
Son – Daniel L. Haberer – Died 8/19/2009
Grandchild – Dennis Beard – Died 5/22/2012
Great Grandchild – Jarron Haberer – Died 1/29/2022
Brother – Calvin C. Haberer – Died 2/15/1997
Sister – Patricia A. (nee Haberer) Liening-Brown – Died 5/11/2001
Sister-In-Law – Helen M. Haberer
Brother-In-Law – August “Gus” Kombrink – Died 4/24/2007
Brother-In-Law – Charles I. Starnes – Died 11/25/2002
Sister-In-Law – Virginia Starnes – Died 5/6/2023
Brother-In-Law – Roy Starnes
Sister-In-Law – Mae Starnes
Brother-In-Law – Larry L. Starnes – Died 11/16/1958
Brother-In-Law – Johnny L. Starnes – infant Died 12/21/1945
Brother-In-Law – Erwin Liening – Died 6/09/1989
Brother-In-Law – Tom Brown – Died 10/01/2014
Sister-In-Law – Harriet (nee Smith) Starnes.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church for Masses.