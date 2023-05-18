William M. “Bill” Haberer, Jr., age 94 of Millersburg, IL, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Saturday, July 7, 1928, in Millersburg, IL, the son of William and Sylvia (nee Jakel) Haberer.

On Saturday, January 28, 1950, he married Betty M. Haberer nee Starnes at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-by Fr Kunsch, who passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas and Eucharistic Minister; Helvetia Sharpshooters Society and former member of the United Paper Workers Local #1215.

Bill was born at home in Millersburg, and grew up there. He attended Millersburg grade school and graduated in 1946 at Pocahontas High School. He entered the U.S. Navy at Great Lake and Norfolk, West Virginia in 1946 to 1948. Then in 1948 he started working at Highland Box Company, retired in 1993. He and his wife traveled to all 50 states with children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and dancing ballroom polka.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Deborah L. Williams (Twin to Denise), Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – Denise L. (Michael) Taylor (Twin to Deborah), Wasilla, AK

Grandchild – Jennifer Dragusica, Galena, IL

Grandchild – David Goodall, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Shawn (Sherry) Taylor, Mansfield, TX

Grandchild – Benjamin (Significant Other – Stephanie Thomas) Goodall, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Danny Haberer

Grandchild – Shani (Dan) Vannoy, Wasilla, AK

Grandchild – Jessie Hankins, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Josie (Jeremy) Beard, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jeff Goodall, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Katie (Jerry) Kious, Springfield, IL

Great Grandchild – Bailey

Great Grandchild – Taylor

Great Grandchild – Austin

Great Grandchild – Blaine (Significant Other Kaylee Barth) Haberer

Great Grandchild – Jayden

Great Grandchild – Leighton

Great Grandchild – Owen

Great Grandchild – Kiera

Great Grandchild – Brooklyn

Great Grandchild – Dylan

Great Grandchild – Trentyn

Great Grandchild – Ashley

Great Grandchild – Izzy

Great Grandchild – Audrey

Great Grandchild – Tessa

Great Grandchild – James

Great Grandchild – Alayna

Great Grandchild – Ledger

Great Grandchild – Lyeden

Great Grandchild – Isla Rae Haberer

Sister – Betty (nee Haberer) Kombrink, Millersburg, IL

Sister-In-Law – Judy (Mac) Fitzgerald, Chattanooga, TN

Brother-In-Law – Delmar D. Starnes, Pocahontas, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William C. Haberer – Died 3/02/1948

Mother – Sylvia E. (nee Jakel) Haberer-Kleber – Died 1986

Wife – Betty M. (nee Starnes) Haberer – Died 9/17/2020

Father-In-Law – Charles Starnes – Died 4/08/1974

Mother-In-Law – Mae E. (nee Mollett) Starnes – Died 6/13/1999

Son – Daniel L. Haberer – Died 8/19/2009

Grandchild – Dennis Beard – Died 5/22/2012

Great Grandchild – Jarron Haberer – Died 1/29/2022

Brother – Calvin C. Haberer – Died 2/15/1997

Sister – Patricia A. (nee Haberer) Liening-Brown – Died 5/11/2001

Sister-In-Law – Helen M. Haberer

Brother-In-Law – August “Gus” Kombrink – Died 4/24/2007

Brother-In-Law – Charles I. Starnes – Died 11/25/2002

Sister-In-Law – Virginia Starnes – Died 5/6/2023

Brother-In-Law – Roy Starnes

Sister-In-Law – Mae Starnes

Brother-In-Law – Larry L. Starnes – Died 11/16/1958

Brother-In-Law – Johnny L. Starnes – infant Died 12/21/1945

Brother-In-Law – Erwin Liening – Died 6/09/1989

Brother-In-Law – Tom Brown – Died 10/01/2014

Sister-In-Law – Harriet (nee Smith) Starnes.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church for Masses.