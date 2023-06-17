Agnes Marie Bright Koehler passed away peacefully at home in Carlyle on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Mrs. Koehler was born on May 26, 1941, to the late Lester and Vivian (Herrin) Bright. She married Freddy Koehler on May 30, 1959, the day after she graduated from high school. Her husband Freddy preceded her in death. Agnes grew up in the Boulder area, attending church at the Boulder United Methodist Church her entire life. She loved the Lord and teaching about Him. She was a Sunday school teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship Leader, and played the piano for Sunday School. Agnes thoroughly enjoyed her time with the United Methodist Women, now called the United Women of Faith. She especially enjoyed going to meetings with Diana, Deloris, Patsy, Lois, and Susan. Agnes loved her very dear friends and Boulder Church family, Linda, Shirley, Dolly, Myrna, Evelyn, Dorothy, Patty, and Judy.

Agnes began her working career at Wee Walker Shoe Factory in Carlyle, then went to Rockwell International, where she retired. Her entire life was based on God and her family. She could be called at the last minute to help someone, and they knew she would be there. Whether it was to be prayed for, given a ride somewhere, lend a bit of money to, or to make chicken and dumplings or bake a cake. Agnes was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandma, and friend.

Mrs. Koehler was blessed with a son, Mark (Dede); a daughter, Lynette; 3 grandchildren, Holly (Eric) Williams, Jared Wisniewski, and Michael Ward (deceased); 2 great granddaughters, Trinity and Khaeler; and siblings, Larry Dean (deceased in infancy), Judy Etter (deceased), Rick Bright (Penny), and Deb Nowak (Bob, deceased). Agnes passed away peacefully in the home she shared with her lifemate, Bill Taphorn, for the past 12 years.

A Funeral service will be held at the Boulder United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Pritchett Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Tuesday, June 20, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Koehler are suggested to the Boulder United Methodist Church or to the Kidney Foundation. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

