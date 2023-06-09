Ann R. Volkmar, 66, of Sorento, IL, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at HSHS Family Hospital, Greenville, IL. She was born on May 16, 1957, in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of James Wellington and Laura Jean (Schneck) Kessler.

She attended Sorento Elementary School, before transferring to and graduating from Bond County CUSD #2 High School (Class of 1975). After high school, Ann devoted herself to raising her three children, providing for them, and making sure all their needs were cared for. Later, she worked at Capri IGA, in Hillsboro, Cruthis Store, in Sorento, the Litchfield Walmart, Aramark, in Highland, and Carlisle Syntec, in Greenville. She could be described as a dedicated employee. She was dedicated to her family, and was a compassionate, loving, and caring person who would help anyone in need.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 3912, a thrifting and yard sale expert, and loved most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, James.

Ann is survived by her mother, Laura of Litchfield, IL, her three children, Jeremy Volkmar of Prairie du Rocher, IL, Brandon (Carrie) Volkmar of Sikeston, MO, Sara (Chris) Burris of Litchfield, IL, grandchildren, Shyenne Kampworth of Marine, IL, Joseph Chalupny of Waterloo, IL, Ethan Chalupny of Waterloo, IL, Noah Chalupny of Waterloo, IL, Emma Chalupny of Waterloo, IL, C.J. Burris of Litchfield, IL, Myla Burris of Litchfield, IL, Jack Burris of Litchfield, IL, siblings, Deb (Richard) Cox of Walshville, IL, Jill (Keith) Binney of Mt. Olive, IL, Rhonda Stapleton of Pevely, MO, Linda Cole of Litchfield, IL, Steve (Teresa) Kessler of Sorento, IL, Mike (Lisa) Kessler of New Douglas, IL, her longtime companion, Vernon Dempkey of Alhambra, IL.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts be made to the New Douglas Food Pantry. New Douglas Mobile Pantry ℅ Peggy Dunn, 101 South 6th St., New Douglas, IL 62074.

Visitation: 9:00 – 11:00 am., Friday, June 16, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am., following the visitation.

Private Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, rural Sorento, following the memorial service.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.