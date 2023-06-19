Anthony Allen Haislip, Jr., age 60 of Pocahontas, Illinois, passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. The Celebration of Life service will be held July 1, 2023, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Greenville V.F.W. Hall. Memorials are asked to be made to the family.

Anthony Haislip, Jr., the son of Anthony Allen Sr. and Sandra G. Geltner Haislip, was born December 20, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in a military family, and they moved around as Anthony grew up. He attended High School in Carlyle and started driving a truck. Anthony drove a semi for over 23 years.

For the past six years, Anthony moved to Pocahontas, to be closer to family. He loved being outdoors, and mowed several yards around town. The Village of Pocahontas had him mowing, and he loved doing it. “Tony Boy”, as friends and family call him, enjoyed playing golf, fishing, music, driving his truck, working on cars, motorcycles, and just spending time with friends.

Anthony is survived by his children: Karie Kay Stevens and husband David of Breese, Illinois, Bonnie L. Haislip of Pocahontas, Illinois, Allen A. Haislip of Pocahontas, Illinois, and Maddie M. Brunner of Springfield, Illinois. Also surviving is his former wife Marcy Heimbecker, sister Renee Roberts and husband Darcy of Indiana and brother Nicky Haislip and wife Tina of Indiana.

Tony loved his grandchildren: Eliza, Kahlan, Nathan, Devon, Kelly, Austin, Ashley, and Rebecca. He is also a great-grandfather to Demetrius.