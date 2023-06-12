Belmont Hugo Koch, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

He was born on Friday, November 3, 1933, in Highland, IL, the son of Belmont and Irma (nee Hagnauer) Koch.

On Saturday, March 10, 1956, he married Donna Marilyn (nee Winet) Koch at Highland E & R Church, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Highland Lodge #583 AF & AM; Ainad Temple (Shriner’s) East St. Louis; Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Southern Illinois-Belleville; Highland Jaycee (Past President); and Highland VFW Post #5694.

Belmont was born and reared in Highland, IL. He graduated Highland High School in 1951 and attended LaSalle Business School in East St. Louis. He worked for Alton and Southern Railroad. After completing his military service in 1955 with duty in Korea, he returned to work for the railroad until 1969. He worked at B-Line, then Portec in Highland as Purchasing Agent, and finally at Wick’s Organ Corp, retiring from there as Purchasing Agent after almost 20 years. He was very active with Civil Defense Auxiliary Police for a number of years in Highland. He loved to restore vintage cars, mostly Mustangs. He was especially proud of his 1964 1/2 Mustang that was purchased at Hecht Ford in Highland – and sold back to them. He also showed cars for many years; most of his cars were yellow. After he retired, he and his wife loved traveling, having had 5 different motorhomes. Since 2002, they have had a home in North Ft. Myers, FL. They have spent every winter in Florida since 1995. Donna & Belmont moved to assisted living in 2021. “HE WAS A GREAT GUY”

Survivors include:

Wife – Donna M. (nee Winet) Koch, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Amber D. Glynn, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Randy D. Koch, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Brett J. (Chelsea) Koch, Norridgewock, ME

Daughter-In-Law – Barbara A. (nee Glynn) Koch

Sister-In-Law – Mary Ann Koch, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – Seven

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Belmont L. Koch – Died 2/09/1985

Mother – Irma S. (nee Hagnauer) Koch – Died 1/29/1993

Daughter – Nancy A. Koch – Died 5/15/2023

Son – Randy D. Koch – Died 4/11/1989

Brother – Louis W. Koch – Died 1/31/1992

Brother – Russell A. Koch – Died 1/16/2021

Sister-In-Law – Joan D. (nee Winet) Henschen – Died 9/27/2016

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Highland Lodge #583 AF & AM.