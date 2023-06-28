Betty Mae Tschannen, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She was born on Friday, May 9, 1930, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Charles and Milda (nee Steiner) Casper.

On Wednesday, October 20, 1948, she married Roland Elmer Tschannen at E & R Church by Rev. Fred Aldrich, who passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 1994.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Board of Directors at Highland Home, Women’s Guild at Evangelical United Church of Christ and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #5694.

Mrs. Tschannen was born in Highland, IL and graduated from Highland High School in 1948. After graduation, she worked for the City of Highland for 5 years, Howard Robertson State Farm Insurance for 4 years, First National Bank for 19 years, and the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library for 17 years, retiring in 2013. Both she and her husband were very active in their community and church. Betty served on the Board of Directors at the Highland Home. She enjoyed playing cards, specifically Bridge and Mahjong, and belonged to several card clubs. Betty volunteered at the Evangelical United Church of Christ serving on the Memorial Board and was past Treasurer and President of Women’s Guild and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. She was also a member of Faith Countryside Home Auxiliary. Betty is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was happy and always kind, laughed often and had a great sense of humor. She remained young at heart and her family will cherish many happy memories including dancing with her at her granddaughters’ weddings, enjoying goat yoga, and playing games whenever we were together. She will be incredibly missed.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Ann L. Hamm, Memphis, TN

Daughter – Mary J. (Nobe) Daniel, Glendale, AZ

Grandchild – John D. Hamm, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – Ashley N. (Bobby) Maish (twin), Phoenix, AZ

Grandchild – Rachel M. (Trevor) Blake (twin), Phoenix, AZ

Great Grandchild – Grayson Maish – due in September

Sister – Eunice J. Landolt, Baton Rouge, LA

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Charles Casper – Died 7/31/1971

Mother – Milda A. (nee Steiner) Casper – Died 3/14/1986

Husband – Roland E. “Rollie” Tschannen – Died 5/3/1994

Sister – Ruth M. Steiner – Died 1/25/2016

Sister – Laurene L. Riggs – Died 8/4/2020

Sister – Esther H. Baumann – Died 8/31/2011

Sister – Leona M. Iberg – Died 12/30/1979

Sister-In-Law – Deborah L. (nee Nelson) Frey – Died 1/15/2023

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland Area Community Foundation, Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, or Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.