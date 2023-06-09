Carl Lee Clymer, 90, of Vandalia, IL passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Rhonda Nash officiating. Interment will follow in Griffith Cemetery, Brownstown with Military Honors accorded at the graveside. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Vandalia Vandals Sports Boosters, OKAW Vocational Center, American Legion post 1180, Mulberry Grove, IL or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Carl was born on August 15, 1932, in Otego Township, Fayette County, Illinois the son of William “Bill” Clymer and Anna (Weaver) Clymer. He married the love of his life, Sherry Daniels, on August 29, 1959 in Vandalia, IL. Together they celebrated 63 years 9 months and 10 days of marriage.

Carl served as a combat medic in the United States Army, on the 38th parallel, during the Korean War.

After serving his country, he returned to the states to work as a machinist in Chicago and Vandalia. He eventually started his own business, Clymer Truck Service, where he worked until his retirement. Carl enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, taking care of his lawn, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. His great grandbabies were the world to him. He loved Vandal sports, watching his grandchildren play sports, and having the opportunity to coach numerous youth in the community. Carl was always willing to lend a hand and loved creating, building and fixing things for those who asked.

Carl leaves behind his wife Sherry, daughters Sha (Brad) Tedrick, Joal (Brent) Donaldson, and son Kyle Clymer; 7 grandchildren, Hannah (Randal) Brubaker, Audra Donaldson, Molli (Ryan) Garrison, Matti Tedrick, Sam (Kelsey) Brown, Drew Willis, and Katie Willis; 7 great-grandchildren, LeaEllen Brubaker, Scarlet Brubaker, Aiden Strobel, McKinley Garrison, Daniel Brown, Tyler Brown, and one baby Willis to be announced soon; brother, George “Richard” Clymer; and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna Clymer; sisters, June (Carlos) Hawley, Bettie Davis, Mary Ann (Leroy) McVey; and brothers, Lewis “Abe” (Arlene) Cymer, Gene (Christine) Clymer, and James Clymer; and several nieces and nephews.