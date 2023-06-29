Carol Ann Frey, age 67 of Highland, IL, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Monday, November 21, 1955, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Jerome and Armella (nee Frey) Frey.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Korte Recreation Center and Illinois Trekers Club.

Ms. Frey was born in Highland, IL. She grew up in Highland, IL, attending St. Paul Grade School. She graduated from Highland High School in 1973. She had worked for Madison County Animal Control, before she worked at the Granite City Army Depot as Defense Mapping, the U.S. Government in St. Louis, MO and Highland Spring and Specialty in Highland, IL. Carol enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She did all of her own yard work and like to walk. In later life, she also enjoyed bus trips.

Survivors include:

Brother – Ronald L. Frey, Bowling Green, KY

Brother – Kenneth P. (Gail) Frey, Mascoutah, IL

Sister – Susan M. (Rick) Luyster, Collinsville, IL

Niece – Marcia L. Andrews, Colorado Springs, CO

Nephew – David M. Luyster, Collinsville, IL

Nephew – Eric A. Frey, Bowling Green, KY

Niece – Stephanie A. (Josh) Schwinn, Collinsville, IL

Great Nephews and Nieces – Eight

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Jerome Leto Frey – Died 10/23/2009

Mother – Armella Lucilda (nee Frey) Frey – Died 9/13/1990

Sister-In-Law – Deborah L. (nee Nelson) Frey – Died 1/15/2023

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at SpengelBoulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan B. Anthony Cancer Fund, American Lung Association or VITAS Hospice.