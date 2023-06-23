Clayton Alexander Taylor, age 29 of Manhattan Beach, CA, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Houston, TX.

He was born on Tuesday, June 7, 1994, in Chesterfield, MO, the son of Brian and Jacqueline (nee Woodson) Taylor.

Survivors include:

Father – Brian D. (Marie) Taylor, Manhattan Beach, CA

Mother – Jacqueline S. “Jackie” (nee Woodson) Windhorst, Saint Louis, MO

Sister – Gabrielle M. Taylor, Saint Louis, MO

Sister – Jamie L. (Sarah) Windhorst-Landry, Saint Louis, MO

Paternal Grandmother – Judy E. (Ken) Lockwood, Chesterfield, MO

Nephew – Andrew N. Keck.

He was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandfather – Eldon D. “Don” Taylor – Died 2010

Maternal Grandfather – William E. Woodson

Maternal Grandmother – Alyene B. Woodson.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harris House.