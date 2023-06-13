Colleen Sue Lindberg, 79, of Roanoke, IN, formerly of Greenville IL, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne, IN.

Colleen was born October 16, 1943, in Elgin, the daughter of Marion and Dolores Margaret (Cole) Attig.

She graduated high school in Chicago and went on to Northern Illinois University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. White attending NIU, Colleen met the love of her life, Carl Robert Lindberg. They were married August 15, 1964, in Bartlett, and they enjoyed over 57 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2022.

Colleen worked as a teacher and librarian both in Illinois and New York. She and Bob relocated to the Greenville area from Chicagoland and lived out their last 35 years together. Colleen was the head librarian for Graham Correctional Center for nearly 20 years, starting in 1988. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir. Colleen was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and she was an avid reader. Colleen was also proud of her library degree that she earned from Greenville College.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sheila Attig.

Colleen is survived by her children, Sara J. (Jeffrey) Lauer of Roanoke, IN and Keith Robert (Kristy) Lindberg of Edwardsville; brother, James Hancock of Eugene, OR; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave, Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 S. Prairie St, Greenville, IL 62246, with Rev. Jeffrey E. Stone as celebrant.

Interment will follow the mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 512 W. Prairie St, Greenville, IL 62246.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Colleen, or to offer condolences to her family.