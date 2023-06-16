Flame Locey Isaak, age 58, of New Baden, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. She was born on May 22, 1965, in Breese, the daughter of Virgil and Mary Irene (Foster) Isaak.

Locey is survived by two brothers: Flint Isaak and wife Lisa of Greenville, and Flash Isaak and wife Tasa of Cantonment, Florida; half-brother, Farrell ‘Mick’ Beavers; three nieces: Kristin LaMontagne, Kelsey Kendall, and Sasha Isaak; a nephew, Tyler Isaak; two great nieces and one great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her half-siblings: Carol Gay Beavers, Virgil “Sonny” Isaak, and Sue Trogge.

Locey was a very loving person who loved country music, stuffed animals, blankets, and food, especially sweets. She gave the best hugs and brought joy to everyone’s day. She was well-loved by her family, friends, and the staff at Clinton Manor who became family over the years and took great care of her.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials in memory of Flame are suggested to Clinton Manor Living Center and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Isaak family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.