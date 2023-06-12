Francis L. “Jake” Geiger, age 84 of Edwardsville, IL, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Friday, September 30, 1938, in Highland, IL, the son of Joseph and Ida (nee Woltering) Geiger.

On Saturday, August 27, 1960, he married LaVerne A. Geiger nee Rode at St. Boniface Catholic Church-Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2004.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He was also a member of Past President-Pastoral Council @ St. Boniface; Madison County Farm Bureau; President -Pin Oak Seniors (Township); President-Woodmen of the World Lodge #105, Highland; Co-chairmen of Prime Timer Seniors (Madison County); Past Delegate for ASCS Hamel Township; former & Past President Highland Square Dancing Club; former Trustee of Hamel Township Elected Official.

Born at Highland, IL; raised on the family farm east of Highland in Helvetia Township. He graduated from St. Paul High School; served in the US Army and 5 1/2 years in the Army Reserves. He and his wife lived on and operated a farm in Hamel Township. He operated the farm until mid 2000’s. He enjoyed talking about farming and watching farmer’s progress. He was active in his communities.

Survivors include:

Sister – Dorothy E. Lewis, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – Leo (Darlene) Rode, Grantfork, IL

Sister-In-Law – Delores “Babe” Geiger, Highland, IL

Special Friend – Rose Olive, Glen Carbon, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Numerous.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph F. Geiger, Sr. – Died 9/24/1984

Mother – Ida B. (nee Woltering) Geiger – Died 2/14/1958

Wife – LaVerne A. Geiger (nee Rode) – Died 10/07/2004

Brother – Raymond J. (Bertha A. “Bert”) Geiger – Died 5/22/2006, Highland, IL

Brother – Leonard A. (1st wife-Maxine; 2nd wife-Mary) Geiger – Died 09/21/1985

Sister – Jeanette L. (Cletus) Voegele – 11/15/2007, Mascoutah, IL

Sister – Angela “Angie” (Hayden) Young – Died 8/24/2010, Highland, IL

Brother – Othmar J. “Ott” Geiger – Died 06/06/1997

Sister – Alice C. (Roger) Vonland – Died 12/12/2020

Brother – Bernard Geiger – Infant – Died 9/24/1984

Brother – Joseph G. “Butch” (JoAnn) Geiger – Died 10/24/2014, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – Glenn Lewis – Died 7/21/1988.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL, with Rev. Father Jeffrey H. Goeckner, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Woodmen of the World or Hitz Memorial Home.