Gerald D. “Shots” Schulte, age 85, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born October 24, 1937 in Breese, a son of the late John and Hilda, nee Krieger, Schulte.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Nelson (Charlene) Schulte, Lavern (Sylvia) Schulte, Raymond (Loberta) Schulte, John Schulte, Clinton “Slick” (Johanna) Schulte, Milford “Bean Soup” Schulte, Robert Schulte, Donald Schulte, and Henrietta (Tom) Schilling; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Theresa, nee Baalmann, Robben; and brothers-in-law, Ed Henson, Gerald Davinroy, Rich Crook.

Shots is survived by his wife Carol, nee Robben, Schulte of Breese, whom he married September 6, 1969 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory; sons, Allen (Michelle) Schulte of St. Peters, MO and John (Kristin) Schulte of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, William and Beau Schulte, Greta and Amelia Schulte; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou Hansen of Highland, Shirley Feldmann of Breese, Janet Schulte of Maine, Sharon Schulte of Breese, Geraldine Davinroy of Pocahontas, David (Betty) Robben of St. Charles, MO, Thomas (Carol) Robben of Belleville, and Adrian Crook of Belleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shots retired from General Motors and was the former Parks Director for the City of Breese. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Breese, past Commander of the Breese American Legion Post 252, and UAW Local 25. Shots enjoyed watching County League and American Legion baseball games at the park, morning coffee at McDonalds in Breese, riding his scooter around town, but above all spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Breese with Rev. James Donahue officiating. Private interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or to the donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

