Greg L. Willis, age 65 of Greenville, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are asked to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation.