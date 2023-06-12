Howard A. Reising, age 70 of Hamel, IL, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL.

He was born on Friday, May 22, 1953, in Staunton, IL, the son of Herman and Anna (nee Rode) Reising.

Howard was born at Staunton, IL; grew up two miles east of Hamel on Hoxey Road. Has lived in Hamel most of his life. In 1990 he and Keith Behrhorst purchased Hamel Concrete Products, later started a tire business and phased out the concrete business. They sold the business in 2015, to retire. He enjoyed hunting (deer and quail), butchering and golfing.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Rachel V. Stevenson, Granite City, IL

Son – Andrew W. “Bill” (Bridget) Reising, Staunton, IL

Daughter – Holly R. Reising, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchildren – Juliann Stevenson (who Howard raised and considered a daughter), Olivia Rameriz, Anna Stevenson, Carter Reising and Wyatt Reising

Brother – Harlan Reising, Worden, IL

Sister – Gloria Hemken, Staunton, IL

Brother – Wilbur “Buddy” (Julie) Gusewelle, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Carol St. John, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Phyllis Ramirez, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Jim Reising, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Karen Reising, Anna, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Herman William Reising – Died 8/5/1975

Mother – Anna Katie (nee Rode) Reising – Died 12/6/2014

Former Wife – Karen Sue (nee Zimmer) Reising – Died 8/10/2013

Brother – Kenneth Reising

Brother – Dale Reising

Brother – Neal Reising

Brother – Kenneth “Goose” Gusewelle

Sister – Doris “Jeannie” Brunnworth.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary – Hamel, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.